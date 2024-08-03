The memorial that gave Ranipet town its name to be declared a monument

The memorial that gave Ranipet its name is to be declared a monument by the Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department. According to the legend, the town derives its name from the young wife of Rajput ruler of Gingee of the 18th Century. Though the Nawab of Arcot went to war with the couple, he was impressed by them and built the memorial for them on the banks of the Palar river on the outskirts of the town.

Accompanied by Collector J.U. Chandrakala, Minister for Handlooms Textiles and Ranipet MLA R. Gandhi,inspected the memorial on Saturday as part of the declaration. “Declaring it as a monument will qualify it for better maintenance regularly by the State authorities. It helps to protect the monument from anti-socials as any damage to the heritage structure will attract penal actions,” J. Ranjith, curator in-charge, Arcot site museum, told The Hindu.

At present, the State Archaeology Department has 108 monuments, with Madurai having the largest number of monuments (18), followed by Villupuram (10) and Kancheepuram (8). The Valeeswarar Temple in Arakkonam, Seven Mother’s Sculptures and Kanja Sahib Tomb in Sholinghur are the three monuments in Ranipet district. Being a local custodian of treasures, the District Collector can recommend any heritage structure for declaration as a monument by the State government, depending on its significance in conservation of local history.

Archaeologists said that Raja Tej Singh (1693-1714), was a local Rajput ruler of Gingee. His father, Raja Swarup Singh Bundela, was a Rajput commander under the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Subsequently, Swarup Singh was made the feudatory chief of Gingee by the Mughal ruler. After Swarup Singh’s death in 1714, Raja Tej Singh inherited the tax-free authonomous Gingee.

The then Nawab of Arcot, Saadatullah Khan objected to it and ordered him to pay tributes to the Mughals. However, Raja Tej Singh refused to pay, leading to a war between them in which he was killed in October, 1714. A few days after his death, young Rani Bai of Gingee was allowed to perform sati.

Despite his rebellion, Raja Tej Singh’s bravery impressed the Nawab, who later built the memorial with two identical tombs in remembrance of the royal family on a six-acre plot along the banks of the river. The Nawab also named Ranipet town in remembrance of the young Rajput queen.

Archaeologists said that Mughal architectural features like tombs on pedestals and curved arches reflect its imperial connection. Green stones, sourced from Jawadhu Hills, were used especially for the central pillar between the tombs. A large part of the structure is still erect. The site does not have any burials of the royal family as it was not a practice during that era.