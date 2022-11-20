The manipulators of mine craft

November 20, 2022 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

A paragraph in the Accountant-General’s report caught the attention of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). It cited violations in the Department of Geology and Mining (DGM). Chasing the concerns raised, the PAC, headed by K. Selvaperunthagai, ordered a complete audit using drones to arrive at the total station measurement (angle and depth) in each of the 337 quarries (rough stone and granites) in Krishnagiri last month.

“It was a small paragraph on mining violations. In relation to the A-G’s report, we also received a lot of petitions flagging violations that had occurred not just in the last 10 years but also those that kept recurring. When officials denied the violations, we asked why the A-G’s report and the petitions received would lie,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai told The Hindu.

Officials to answer

Many quarries had over-extracted, and many operated illegally after expiry of environmental clearance and without the consent to operate (CTO), he said. “The power supply to the quarries/crushers past their lease period was not disconnected allowing them to operate illegally. So we asked the officials to tally the electricity bills paid before and after the CTO period to arrive at the violations,” he said. The officials who had presided over those violations, in service or retired, shall be made answerable, Mr. Selvaperunthagai added.

While the PAC was accounting for the revenue loss and leakage, a village in Denkanikottai was articulating the realities under the dusty shadow of a quarrying cluster. On Friday last, Koratagiri village in Thandarai panchayat in the Denkanikottai block entered its 10th day of protest. The residents began vacating their homes to live in a community forest, protesting against stone quarries, captive crushing units and the trucks that were polluting their air, water and fields. The protest came after a community ban on the movement of quarry trucks that were dumping dust on their fields and their homes. The ban had shut down the operations of eight quarries and their crushing units in neighbouring Panchakshipuram for over six months.

Collective grievance

Koratagiri’s collective grievance was the same as any village affected by quarries. Its primary waterbody, Sanathkumar lake, and the check-dam feeding its livestock and crops contaminated by quarry dust; stone dust settling on community grazing land; premature death of livestock; jamming of underground farm motors and fracturing of house walls by vibrations from explosions; wilting of horticultural crops from dust, rendering farming unremunerative; and ailments from emissions of over 200 trucks daily were among the common plaints.

In February this year, an Industries Department G.O., issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, cited the “adverse remarks” on officials by courts. It fixed “monthly targets” for inspections by VAOs, Revenue Inspectors, Tahsildars and others to curb illegal mining.

The quarrying industry has thrived on the remoteness of the venture, and zero monitoring by departments, understaffed and with scattered responsibilities. The mining plan of a quarry proponent includes an environment management plan, which is forwarded to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for environmental clearance. The District Pollution Control Board issues a ‘consent to operate’, based on the plan, without which a mining lease is not granted. The mining plan details the quantum of extraction, the nature of blasting, the explosives used, noise control, dust suppression systems, norms for curbing emissions from trucks, formation of a green belt around quarries and crushers and workers safety.

In the wake of the protest in Koratagiri, a Pollution Control Board official claimed that it was the job of the DGM to inspect quarries over which the Board had no jurisdiction. Asked about the dust suppression systems in stone crushers, pollution from the trucks, green belt, the ambient air quality and water quality inspections, noise from the use of explosives, and crushing, overhauling and loading, the official said, “Noise comes under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), and not the PCB, but generally the crushers would have all those in place and also those norms were only advisory in nature.”

According to an official of the DGM, the matters of power of explosions and mines safety (including labour accidents) come under the purview of the Directorate of Mines Safety, Bengaluru, which would conduct periodic inspections, and not under the Department.

As the buck stopped everywhere and nowhere, the peace committee meeting held at the Collectorate showed an embittered local community trying to make sense of the rules as they voiced their grievances.

How it starts

A mining lease begins with the issue of A1 Notice (a notice of intent to quarry lease for a ‘porampokku’ land) by the Tahsildar. The notice is displayed at the Village Administrative Office inviting objections to the proposal within 15 days. Thereafter, a VAO’s ‘letter of consent’ is issued upon surveying lands to verify if the proposed quarry site was within the optimal distance from habitations, waterbodies and highways as per the Minor Minerals Concession Rules. The VAO’s letter specifies that “no objections have been received from the adjacent patta-holders” and “quarrying would bring revenue to the government and generate local employment”.

Technically, the objections are invited but only indirectly; the invitation is never directly communicated to the adjacent patta-holders. In the case of quarries located in remote villages, with a predominantly illiterate population dependent on daily wage work and farm labour, with the few educated employed far away, the 15-day window is seen as unreasonable.

“They did not take my consent before leasing out the adjacent ‘porampokku’,” says Munindra of Koratagiri.

Forged signature

A resident sought to know how his signature was ‘forged’ in a no-objection letter for a quarrying lease of an adjacent patta land. “I never signed it,” he said. The Collector replied there was no requirement for a no-objection letter from an adjacent patta-holder. However, the VAO’s letters of consent, filed along with the mining plan from other blocks in the district, paint a different picture. The residents also contested the veracity of public hearings held for the quarries, since they were never informed. Here too, the Pollution Control Board schedules public hearings on weekdays, allowing little chance for daily wage-earning communities to take part at them.

The distance between a patta land and a ‘porampokku’ leased for a quarry should be 7.5 metres, and that between a ‘porampokku’ and a ‘porampokku’ lease for quarry is 10 metres. “Does that mean that I can stand on my field, when you use explosives to set off a blast on yourquarry,” asks a farmer.

A quarry cannot be located within 300 metres of ‘notified habitations’. “A homestead will not qualify as a ‘notified habitation’ in our revenue record,” says a VAO. This excludes farmsteads/homesteads that dominate the landscape of remote villages quarried out, also exposing them to the 7.5-metre guideline. Quarries depend on migrant workers from central Indian States, whittling away at the promise of local employment.

The A-G’s report cited by the PAC bears out the truth on the ground. For a district with 300 quarries, the DGM operates with less than seven staff members. According to an official, quantity assessment is not possible for individual application. Inspections are done after issues are flagged.

Onus on the RTO

A transit permit is issued for moving blasted stones from a quarry to the crusher and then to their destination on trucks. The permit is issued on an application declaring the quantum of extracted mineral, and royalty is levied on the basis of the declaration.

There are 300 quarries, and verification of the declared extraction is not possible every time for issue of transit permits, says an official source. “It is the responsibility of the Regional Transport Office [RTO] and the police to check vehicles for transit pass,” says the official.

However, the police cannot weigh the quantum of the mineral in transit. At best, seizures are made for lack of transit permits, and not for discrepancy in the actual and documented extraction.

Typically, stones are blasted in a quarry four or five times a week and a transit pass is issued for 12 days.

In the intermittent inspections carried out, 34 quarries were fined for various violations, including over-extraction and extraction beyond the lease period. Most of the ₹320 crore levied in fines are on appeal. Until a year ago, the revenue earned by the government here was a mere ₹46 crore. This year, it increased to ₹83 crore, including the penalties collected, says an official source. Yet, the wide gap between the penalties and the revenue earned persists.

A perusal of the PCB orders since 1986 on stone crushers (which are invariably sited in the vicinity of quarries) shows a systematic reduction in the optimal distance criteria for the location of quarries/crushers based on studies commissioned solely on the representations from crusher bodies/quarries seeking relaxation in the norms.

In 1986, the distance required for quarries/crushers from habitations, State Highways and National Highways was 2 km. Today, the distance is 300 metres for ‘notified habitations’, 50 metres for highways, and 10 metres for village roads. For granite quarries, the distance is 50 metres from ‘notified habitations’. The distance is determined based on the flyrock potential of granite and stone, says an official.

As the protest intensified in Koratagiri, the crushers association and the truckers association came together to demand an end to it. “The protest was fanned by ‘vested interests’ affecting the movement of gravel to the Metro work in Bengaluru,” said Shanmugappa, president, truck owners association. Locally, business and political interests are also intermeshed. For instance, local DMK MLA D. Mathialagan’s election affidavit boasts of a wide range of granite businesses.

The protest was significant: it was the first such community protest in a district with stakes in quarrying as opposed to the submission of individual petitions by aggrieved farmers. The fears of its spreading were palpable. According to S.R. Sampangi, president, Quarries and Crushers Owners Association, Krishnagiri, the crushing units have to pay power bills of ₹6 lakh and EMI of up to ₹15 lakh, irrespective of production. “If each village protests against quarry trucks plying on its road, where should we go?”

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has constituted a committee headed by a Sub-Collector to look into the violations. “We will inspect all the quarries in that panchayat for violations. The guidelines will be followed, a baseline pollution survey was done. We will have to run all the quarries and crushers to carry out another pollution study to verify.”

Dispossessed farmers

In June 2016, R. Chandiran of J. Mallanayakandoti hamlet in the Karandapalli panchayat in the Denkanikottai block was at the Collectorate with a petition to ban the quarry next to his land. The farmland adjacent to Mr. Chandiran was sold off to a Madurai-based granite company. The granite mining had turned his life upside down, he told The Hindu then.

In his village, his wife showed around the farmstead housing Mr. Chandiran’s home, alongside the farm growing beans, tomatoes and carrots. The field was fortified by shade nets to stop flyrocks but the roof of his house was littered with flyrocks.

One end of the farm boundary had just a walkway bund that looked down a deep gorge of the quarry abuzz with mining for granite.

Six years later, when The Hindu this week followed up on the first visit, Mr. Chandiran, who had held on to his land, was planning to sell it off to the same granite company. “They are asking for ₹20 lakh. But where will I go if I sell my land, I wonder,” he says, even as he hopes that the quarries that are temporarily shut in the village for want of environmental clearance are never operational again.

