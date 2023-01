January 24, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The LatentView Republic Day Quiz is back with its 21st edition. The popular general knowledge quiz is back again and is open to participants of all ages. The quiz is for teams of up to three members each. No prior registration is required and there is no participation fee. The event is scheduled at 9.30 am on January 26, Thursday in Music Academy Mini Hall (Kasturi Srinivasan Hall), 168 TTK Road, Chennai.