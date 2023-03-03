The last of pearl divers from the ancient tradition of Korkai

March 03, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST

Of the ancient tradition of pearl diving dating back to the great port city of Korkai, the capital of early Pandya kings some 2,200 years ago, hardly 10 brave men survive. “There are only seven or eight,” says Muthiah. His family says he is 100 years old. Until five years ago, when he went near-blind, he used to take a boat out to fish to earn for himself and his last daughter, who is single and lives with him. He wears a trendy shirt, two big rings, a stylish bracelet. He combs his hair once in a while. “I was a muscular man. Now the bones are visible,” he says, showing his collar bone. He was part of the last set of pearl fishers in the Pearl City of Thoothukudi.

Though pearl and chank ( chanku) fisheries were practised since time immemorial, the last pearl fishery occurred during 1956-61. Muthiah and his “younger buddies” participated in it. He remembers all the jolly good time he had at the sea and on the shores. “I used to easily catch sheela [Barracuda] that were of your size [six feet],” he smiles. “For pearl fishing, we used to go in boats. I could stay underwater for up to five minutes,” he says. “You should know your [lung] capacity. The timing is very important. The pearls will always invite you. You can’t get greedy. You will die in the sea,” he says.

He lost his younger son as he drowned while chank-fishing. His favourite pastime now is to tell stories of the sea to his grandson, who has dropped out of school after the COVID-19 pandemic to venture into the sea along with his father.

It is mostly along the small lanes of Terespuram all these brave men live. The area is located behind the colonial building from where the association of pearl and chank fishermen functioned long ago. It even has a police guard room. Thirty-nine pearl fisheries had taken place between 1663 and 1961 and nearly 760 million pearl oysters were harvested from the pearl banks of Thoothukudi.

We enter another house. One of the very few houses with a rudimentary structure. Anthoniamma is helpless. She is the daughter of Shanmugavel, another diver from the 1950s. He is hearing impaired and can hardly see. It is difficult to have a conversation with him. “We are eight children. All are in good condition. I am single and I take care of my parents,” she says. She and her old mother sell fish on the shores to make a living. “I used to swim way into the sea and come back. I never bothered about boats,” Shanmugavel says. He has nothing much to say and lives a sorrowful life. as he has to sit inside the poverty-stricken house all day long.

“For years, we have been petitioning the Collectors for a monthly financial assistance for these last pearl divers,” says S. Paramasivan, president, Thoothukudi District Changukuli (chank-divers) Labourers Association. “Some of them are sick. We had even taken them to meet the Collectors. Once, a Collector cleared the file, but the tahsildar held it back, saying they have sons who could take care of them,” he says.

Dhanushkodi, 90, says the association is helping with what it can, but it is the duty of the government to give them a monthly assistance. “Politicians can also help us get the assistance,” he adds. Asked about the sea and his diving days, he says, “You need great courage to dive deep into the sea. It is not easy.” He recalls diving into the paars (hills under the sea) to collect the pearl oysters and swim back to the surface. He says he just followed his forefathers who were all pearl divers. “It was my vocation,” he says. “For seven years, I worked for the government,” he adds.

Mr. Paramasivan says the money earned used to be split equally among the government, the boat owners and the divers. In the early 1990s, the demand for chank declined. Thereafter, there was neither departmental fishing nor leasing. Now, the chank-fishing is permitted with licence.

Asked about the dangers, Dhanushkodi says many people have died while diving for the pearls and chanks. He takes out a sachet, shows the oysters and indicates the shade to show the colour of the pearl. “Pearl is the most priceless gem,” he says. He has another priceless gem framed — a few photographs of his diving. One picture shows him underwater. No goggles, no cylinders. Only, a bare-chested man at his courageous best, braving the sea’s secret depths and unknown perils.