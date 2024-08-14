The increase in the prices of production components has made textbooks costly, says Minister

The increase in the prices of book production components has driven up the textbook prices, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Wednesday.

Compared with 2018, the prices of paper and cardboard had risen by 63% and 33% respectively and the printing charges by 21%, he said in a statement. “The prices of the textbooks have been increased after six years only to deal with the increase in the prices of these components,” he said. Mr. Poyyamozhi was responding to criticism by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and others. Maintaining that the prices of the textbooks had not been increased for profit, he said students of government and aided schools would continue to receive the textbooks free of cost. He also recalled that the prices were increased even when the AIADMK was in power. To help those preparing for the competitive exams, a sufficient number of textbooks had been distributed to Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, and the district libraries, he said.

‘Withdraw hike’

Mr. Palaniswami, and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam criticised the DMK government over the rise in prices of textbooks, and demanded a rollback of the hike. Citing media reports, which said that the prices had increased by 40%, Mr. Palaniswami said parents of children studying in private schools and those preparing for competitive exams would be affected.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said the move could lead to some private schools increasing the ‘other’ fees payable by students.

