GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The increase in the prices of production components has made textbooks costly, says Minister

Published - August 14, 2024 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The increase in the prices of book production components has driven up the textbook prices, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Wednesday.

Compared with 2018, the prices of paper and cardboard had risen by 63% and 33% respectively and the printing charges by 21%, he said in a statement. “The prices of the textbooks have been increased after six years only to deal with the increase in the prices of these components,” he said. Mr. Poyyamozhi was responding to criticism by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and others. Maintaining that the prices of the textbooks had not been increased for profit, he said students of government and aided schools would continue to receive the textbooks free of cost. He also recalled that the prices were increased even when the AIADMK was in power. To help those preparing for the competitive exams, a sufficient number of textbooks had been distributed to Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, and the district libraries, he said.

‘Withdraw hike’

Mr. Palaniswami, and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam criticised the DMK government over the rise in prices of textbooks, and demanded a rollback of the hike. Citing media reports, which said that the prices had increased by 40%, Mr. Palaniswami said parents of children studying in private schools and those preparing for competitive exams would be affected.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said the move could lead to some private schools increasing the ‘other’ fees payable by students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.