Thanjavur

25 March 2021 00:48 IST

Kumbakonam MLA G. Anbalagan of the DMK, who is seeking re-election from the constituency, has a message appropriate for an election during a pandemic. Whenever he comes across boys and girls without masks during electioneering, he promptly hands out masks and advises them not to venture out without the protective gear in view of COVID-19.

