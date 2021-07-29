Bring home a pet

Coimbatore

29 July 2021 18:03 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

June

This two-year-old accident survivor has earned her second chance at life and needs a family who will cherish her forever. Loving and friendly, she is vaccinated and sterilised.

Cookie

This beautiful seven-month-old girl bravely fought back from the brink of death, and if having 3 three legs is no issue for her, why should it be for you? Vaccinated and sterilised, could she find a sweet home?

Michael

Affectionate and loving, two-year-old Michael may only have one eye, but his heart is in perfect working order! Vaccinated and sterilised, this friendly boy is waiting to play with you.

Bee

At six months, this little lady is buzzing with joy, and her happy antics will charm you in an instant! Vaccinated and sterilised, could she bring a buzz to your life?

Manju

It may shock you to know that Manju was a pet when she was brought to us for treatment, and due to her owners’ lack of care and consideration, she was left outside unsupervised where she met with a horrific accident. With a femur bone that has been broken so badly , amputation was the only solution. Her condition is currently being monitored to ensure that she is fit for surgery. To help this innocent victim of irresponsible pet parenting, please consider sponsoring Manju’s treatment costs, or reserve her for adoption once she has recovered. To know more about sponsorship, donations, or adoption, please reach out to us on the number given below:

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.