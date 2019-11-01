Watch | The history behind Tamil Nadu Day

Tamil Nadu would observe its first formation day -- 'Tamil Nadu Day' on November 1 this year. From the erstwhile Madras Presidency under the British regime to the Madras State and then to Tamil Nadu, this The Hindu video gives you a peek into the history behind the Tamil Nadu Day.

Five decades after the State was renamed as Tamil Nadu, this is the first time that the occasion is being observed, after it was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Assembly earlier this year.

An elaborate celebration is being organised by the Tamil Development Department on Friday. At an official function on November 1, Mr. Palaniswami will deliver the keynote address. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Minister D. Jayakumar and Minister for Tamil Language and Culture K. Pandiarajan are also expected to take part.