The Hindu’s World of Women Awards 2023 to honour exceptional women across various fields 

March 30, 2023 04:12 am | Updated 04:12 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu ‘World of Women’ Award 2023 is set to take place in Leela Palace on March 31. WoW Awards is a prestigious platform that honours women who have exhibited visionary leadership, exemplary entrepreneurship and the spirit of innovation across various disciplines.

There are 13 categories — Generational Pride, Business Leadership, Sports, Music, Arts & Culture, Entertainment, Agriculture and Rural Development, Entrepreneurship, Contribution to Society, Achievement Surpassing ability, Academics & Education, Health and Hygiene, Lifetime Achievement and Inspiring Influencer.

These recognitions have been carefully chosen through a meticulous and collaborative effort of the jury from The Hindu Group’s editorial team.

The jury board comprising three eminent women leaders of The Hindu Ramya Kannan, Chief of Bureau of Tamil Nadu, Shonali Muthalaly, Editor of metroPLUS and Rosella Stephen, Editor of The Hindu Sunday Magazine and Literary Review, said The Hindu’s WoW awards recognise women for their contributions in a range of fields. In its third edition, after a pandemic-imposed hiatus, the awards will honour 13 women who have reached far heights in their chosen line of work.

Supriya Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, is the chief guest of the event.

The Hindu World of Women 2023 is presented by GRT Jewellers, co-presented by Propshell. Generational pride award and lifetime achievement award are powered by GRT Jewellers, Business Leadership Award is powered by RKG Agmark Ghee, Sports is powered by Naga Foods, Music, Arts and Culture is powered by Parrys Sugar, Agriculture and Rural development award is powered by Aqua Group, Entrepreneurship award is powered by Shiv Nadar University.

The television partner is Colors Tamil, fragrance partner is ITC Mangaldeep, gift partner is LifeSpice, and bespoke gift partner, Da Milano Italia

To watch the event live, click https://bit.ly/Wow2023