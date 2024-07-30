GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024 - A glimpse

The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024, an one-day event, was held in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu (TN)

Published - July 30, 2024 05:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024, in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu (TN) was held on July 30, 2024.

The summit is powered by Naga Foods in association with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, KBR India and Indian Bank. Prestige, VFS Global, KPL, Port of Chennai and United India Insurance are the associate partners. Other partners include, Grundfos (sustainability partner); Apollo Pro Health ( Healthcare Partner) Chennai Metro Rail (mobility); Nippon Paint (colour); ITC Mangaldeep (fragrance); Confederation of Indian Industry & CII Indian Women Network (industry); CREDAI Chennai (real estate industry); and Puthiyathalaimurai TV (television partner).

Related Topics

Chennai / Women's Representation / Tamil Nadu

Collection - 3 stories

(From left) Kanishka Arumugam Co-CEO, EKKI Water Technologies, Anupama Ratta, Chief, Human Resources, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, Gowri Kailasam, Vice-Chairperson, CII IWN, Southern Region and CEO, Rane Madras Ltd., Usha Subramaniam, Country President Grundfos India and Saranya Mala, Plant Head - Mirror Line, Saint Gobain at The Hindu Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024 in Chennai on July 30, 2024
Tamil Nadu
The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024: India should focus on product value addition, says industrialist Gowri Kailasam 
The Hindu Bureau
A screengrab of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s video message in view of The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women Summit 2024
THE HINDU’S TAMIL NADU WOMEN SUMMIT 2024
T.N. government will consider development of ideas generated in the conference as policies: CM Stalin
The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa addressing during the The Hindu Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024 in Chennai on July 30, 2024
Tamil Nadu
The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024: T.N. Industries Minister calls for greater participation of women in politics
The Hindu Bureau

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.