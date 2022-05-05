The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Smiling is back

Aim is to ‘spread the cheer again’

After a resounding success, The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Smiling campaign, an initiative that helped people overcome the challenges of the pandemic, is back, this time, to foster community engagement and interaction through local collaborations.

Aiming to ‘spread the cheer again’ in neighbourhoods and communities, the initiative will leverage the power of communities by helping local businesses bounce back to their earlier vigour by putting the spotlight on them.

Over the course of the lockdown , many new businesses have mushroomed in and around the neighbourhoods. Plenty of existing small businesses have served the people during the darkest times.

Through this initiative, readers of The Hindu can give a shoutout to their neighbours, who could be home bakers or even people who run a boutique salon down the street, and they stand a chance to be featured in The Hindu’s hyperlocal supplement — Downtown .

The shortlisted businesses will then be invited to join pop-up markets that will be organised across various residential apartments in Chennai.

Nominate a favourite small business in your neighbourhood, by scanning the QR code below: