The Hindu’s Festival of Chennai inaugurated at Besant Nagar beach

Sanikelama Gang gives a performance as part of ‘Made of Chennai Mania’

August 13, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Monk and Alwin Fernandes performing at a concert by the band “The Monks Live From On The Streets’ as part of the Festival of Chennai on Besant Nagar beach on Saturday.

Monk and Alwin Fernandes performing at a concert by the band “The Monks Live From On The Streets’ as part of the Festival of Chennai on Besant Nagar beach on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN

The Hindu’s Festival of Chennai in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Smart City Ltd. organised “Made Of Chennai Music Mania”, which featured performances by musicians and independent music bands on the Besant Nagar beach on Saturday evening.

The Hindu’s Festival of Chennai, which was inaugurated today and featured Sanikelama Gang, is being organised as a part of “Madras Month 2023” celebrations.

Mayor R. Priya said that the Corporation had planned to organise several competitions for schoolchildren and others.

“I urge schoolchildren and others to participate in these competitions organised by the GCC. The theme of the entire month will be ‘Litter Free Chennai’. Every single individual should strive to make Chennai litter-free as it cannot be achieved just by the efforts of conservancy workers. Every household must change and I believe that small changes will lead to a big result,” she said.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said more events are scheduled and said that this would not just be one-off event by the Corporation.

