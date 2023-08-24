The Hindu’s Festival of Chennai fills Perungudi trade center, Thirumangalam Metro with music

August 24, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - Chennai

It was a mid-week respite from work for people at World Trade Center, Perungudi, and Thirumangalam Metro on Wednesday as The Hindu’s Festival of Chennai music performances received a roaring reception, yet again.

The hop-on hop-off bus called ‘Music on Wheels’ had its third stop at the World Trade Center. Music buffs rolled into one when R.P. Shravan sang groovy numbers. The bus will host more performances in the coming days. People who spot the bus in their neighbourhood can click a picture of it and share it on social media with #MadeOfChennai to win exciting goodies. They can also take a tour inside the bus and reminisce about Chennai’s yesteryear with The Hindu’s Archival Photo Exhibit that is on display.

Furthermore, ‘Music Mania’, a series of unplugged performances and impromptu jams at parks and Metro stations have now become sought-after events in the city.

Songs of Maestro Ilaiyaraaja unsurprisingly enhanced the mood at Thirumangalam Metro when Alwyn Fernandes and co. from Kooda Serndhu Kathu performed some soulful numbers.

The Hindu’s Festival of Chennai is being held in partnership with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, and Mark Metro, in association with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, World Trade Center. DRA Homes and Hindustan Group of Institutions are the associate partners, while Radio City is the radio partner. The happiness partner is On The Streets of Chennai.

