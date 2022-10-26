The Hindu Wellness webinar on stroke on October 28

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 26, 2022 19:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kauvery Hospital will present The Hindu Wellness Series’ webinar on “Stroke Be Fast” on October 28 at 11.30 a.m.

The panellists include Dr. G. Jos Jasper, head of the department, brain and spine surgery, neurology and neuroscience, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi. He will speak on “What is stroke & its types, pre-disposing factors of the stroke, how to identify stroke and how to prevent it.”

Sivarajan Thandeeswaran, senior consultant, neurology and neuroscience, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, will discuss “Stroke management and rehabilitation.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

To register for the webinar visit: http://bit.ly/3SGn9FY or scan the QR code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app