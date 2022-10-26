The Hindu Wellness webinar on stroke on October 28

Kauvery Hospital will present The Hindu Wellness Series’ webinar on “Stroke Be Fast” on October 28 at 11.30 a.m.

The panellists include Dr. G. Jos Jasper, head of the department, brain and spine surgery, neurology and neuroscience, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi. He will speak on “What is stroke & its types, pre-disposing factors of the stroke, how to identify stroke and how to prevent it.”

Sivarajan Thandeeswaran, senior consultant, neurology and neuroscience, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, will discuss “Stroke management and rehabilitation.”

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

To register for the webinar visit: http://bit.ly/3SGn9FY or scan the QR code.