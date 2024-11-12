ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu webinar on diabetes management to be held on November 13

Published - November 12, 2024 09:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

To mark World Diabetes Day on November 14, a webinar on “Diabetes Management”, jointly hosted by Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu as part of the wellness series, will be held on November 13, at 11:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speakers for the event include P. Gowri, Senior Consultant Diabetologist at Kauvery Hospital, Trichy, presenting on “Diabetic Foot Health”; K. Baraneedharan, Senior Consultant Diabetologist at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, discussing “Advancements in Diabetes Medication”; and R. Shanmugasundaram, Senior Consultant Diabetologist at Kauvery Hospital, Salem, addressing “Common Myths and Facts in Diabetes”.

The session will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor at The Hindu. To register for the webinar visit:  https://newsth.live/THWSKHDME

Or scan the QR code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US