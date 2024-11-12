The Hindu webinar on diabetes management to be held on November 13

To mark World Diabetes Day on November 14, a webinar on “Diabetes Management”, jointly hosted by Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu as part of the wellness series, will be held on November 13, at 11:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speakers for the event include P. Gowri, Senior Consultant Diabetologist at Kauvery Hospital, Trichy, presenting on “Diabetic Foot Health”; K. Baraneedharan, Senior Consultant Diabetologist at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, discussing “Advancements in Diabetes Medication”; and R. Shanmugasundaram, Senior Consultant Diabetologist at Kauvery Hospital, Salem, addressing “Common Myths and Facts in Diabetes”.

The session will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor at The Hindu. To register for the webinar visit: https://newsth.live/THWSKHDME

Or scan the QR code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.