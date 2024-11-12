The Hindu webinar on diabetes management to be held on November 13

To mark World Diabetes Day on November 14, a webinar on “Diabetes Management”, jointly hosted by Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu as part of the wellness series, will be held on November 13, at 11:30 a.m.

The speakers for the event include P. Gowri, Senior Consultant Diabetologist at Kauvery Hospital, Trichy, presenting on “Diabetic Foot Health”; K. Baraneedharan, Senior Consultant Diabetologist at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, discussing “Advancements in Diabetes Medication”; and R. Shanmugasundaram, Senior Consultant Diabetologist at Kauvery Hospital, Salem, addressing “Common Myths and Facts in Diabetes”.

The session will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor at The Hindu. To register for the webinar visit: https://newsth.live/THWSKHDME

Or scan the QR code.