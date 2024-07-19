The Hindu to host webinar on ‘Understanding Brain Health’ on July 22

To mark the World Brain Day, Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu are jointly presenting a wellness series webinar, titled ‘Understanding Brain Health’.

The webinar is scheduled for July 22 at 11.30 a.m. It will feature Dr. G. Jos Jasper, Head of Brain and Spine Surgery, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, who will speak about ‘brain trauma’. Ranganathan Jothi, Director of Neurosciences, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, will speak about ‘brain tumors’; and Dhivya Selvaraj, Neurology and Neuroscience, Kauvery Hospital, Salem, will discuss ‘brain seizures’.

The event will be moderated by Hiba Mariam. To register, visit

https://newsth.live/KVBHTHE or scan the QR Code.