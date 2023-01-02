The Hindu photographer K.V. Srinivasan no more

January 02, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

K.V. Srinivasan, Special News Photographer, The Hindu, who had worked with the organisation for 20 years, passed away early on Monday in Chennai. He suffered from chest pain and fainted while covering the Vaikunta Ekadesi festivities at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Triplicane. Though he was given immediate medical attention at the temple and rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, doctors pronounced him brought dead. He was 56.

A postgraduate degree holder in Sanskrit from the Vivekananda College (M.A. Sanskrit), Srinivasan had worked as a telephone operator in a private company for some time. Later, he went on to do freelance work. His career with newspapers began with TheFinancial Express, where he worked for a few years before joining The Peninsula in Doha, Qatar; later he worked with the Indian Express. He joined The Hindu in 2002.

Srinivasan was actively involved in the functioning of the Srinivasa Young Men’s Association (SYMA), a social service organisation in Triplicane and was a regular at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple. He was instrumental in finding a few stone inscriptions in the temple during its renovation. He is survived by his wife Sangeetha and two sons.

T.N. CM condoles death

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the passing of Srinivasan. He announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for his family from the Journalists Family Welfare Fund.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu, who expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, recalled how Srinivasan would be seen at many events related to temples. He was present even at the Thiruppaavai singing event held on Saturday, just two days before his demise.

SYMA former president T.J. Ramani said Srinivasan’s sudden death was a loss for residents of Triplicane. He was very much involved in the activities of the association, he added.

The Chennnai Nirubargal Sangam (Madras Reporters Guild) and the Chennai Press Club have condoled his passing.

