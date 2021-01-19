The Hindu Margazhi music contest’s Hindustani, instrumental category results

It is heartening to see youth learning classical music and taking pains to present pieces for the contest, says Hindustani vocalist Lalita Sharma

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition were published on Sunday.

Around 800 entries under three age groups and in three categories — vocal, instrumental and percussion — were received from participants across the globe.

Apart from Carnatic vocal entries, there were 16 entries in the Hindustani category and 126 in instrumental music category.

Violin vidwans and gurus M. Lalitha and M. Nandhini said they were very glad to see many youngsters taking up training in classical music, be it Carnatic or Hindustani.

“The younger children need to look at sruthi and tala elements, and pronunciation. When we began learning, we were taught to listen to the masters and practise regularly. If they follow these, they can shine,” said Ms. Lalitha.

Welcome initiative

Hindustani vocalist Lalita Sharma welcomed the initiative by The Hindu to include Hindustani classical and Bhajans genre also in this competition.

“It is very heartening to see youth learning classical music and taking pains to learn and present pieces for the competition. It doesn’t matter whether it is north or south,” she said.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. has sponsored the prizes and certificates for the competition.

The list of winners in two categories:

Hindustani (up to 12 years)

First prize: Prateet Ojha (Chennai); second prize: Shraavanisree.J (Chennai)

Hindustani (13 to 19 years)

First prize: Shreya Gonugunta (Bengaluru); second prize: Irene Philip (Kolkata) and third prize: S Haripriya (Chennai)

Hindustani (20 to 40 years)

First prize: Swamini Yeshwant Munagekar (Maharashtra); second prize: Rajasee Bhattacharya (New Delhi), Malola Priya (Chennai), Akhilesh Pandey (Uttar Pradesh) and third prize: Brindha Sivakumar (Chennai)

Veena (up to 12 years)

First prize: S.Logashree (Madurai); second prize: Padmini Harish (Bengaluru) and third prize: Harini Raguraman Iyer (Maharashtra), Moukthika Manikandan (Kuwait) and Janani Mahesh (Singapore)

Veena (13 to 19 years)

First prize: Ramkumar (Chennai), Lavanya Srikanth (Bengaluru) and Sriya Marellapudi (Hyderabad); second prize: Sangeetha Narayanan (Puducherry) and third prize: B.Sneha Gomathy (Thiruvananthapuram) and A. Archana (Bengaluru)

Veena (20 to 40 years)

First prize: Madhu Ramakrishnan (Chennai) and second prize: S. Lalitha Devi (Madurai)

Mandolin (13 to 19 years)

First prize: H Vishwas (Chennai); second prize: Saigovind Vijayaraghavan (Chennai)

Flute (up to 12 years)

First prize: Abhay N. Vatsa (Bengaluru)

Flute (13 to 19 years)

First prize: Sushameendra G. Jamadagni; second prize: Krithikh Gopalakrishnan (Porur); third prize: B.S. Kishan Permudennaya (Mangaluru) and Nithin Parthasarathy (USA)

Flute (20 to 40 years)

First prize: Sreejith G. Kammath (Cherthala, Alappuzha) and Adithyaram Gundala (Chennai); second prize: Priyadarshini Prakash (Tokyo); third prize: Aditya Ganesh (Mumbai)

Keyboard (up to 12 years)

First prize: Nitika Pande (USA); second prize: Sahana Karthik (Bengaluru); third prize: Satvik Sharma (USA) and special prize: Kanivamuthan (Chennai)

Keyboard (13 to 19 years)

First prize: K.Madhurkanth (Chennai); second prize: Shrreya Vishwanathan (Chennai); third prize: Ra. Smrithikaa (Chennai) and A. Tharun (Chennai) and special prize: Adithya Venkatraman

Keyboard (20 to 40 years)

First prize: Pranav Viswanathan (Chennai); second prize: Brahadish RV (Coimbatore) and special prize: Sree Swetha Sudarsan (Chennai)

Violin (upto 12 years)

First prize: Mahashri Gopalakrishnan (Bengaluru); second prize: Sumedha. V (Chennai) and third prize: Amrutha Achalla (USA) and Akshara Balaji (Switzerland)

Violin (13 to 19 years)

First prize: Chittoor V. Bargavavignesh (Chennai); second prize: A. Shreeya (Chennai); third prize: Skandan Subramanian (Chennai), Adithi Hebbar (Udupi), G. Pranavi (Bengaluru) and Akilesh Chandrasekar (Chennai)

Violin (20 to 40 years)

First prize: Adithya Sathyanarayana (Bengaluru) and second prize: G Kaushik Ram (Chennai)