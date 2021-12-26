The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest judges announced

CHENNAI

26 December 2021 01:02 IST

Contestants should send their entries before December 31

If you are among the under-40 musicians sending in online entries for The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest, don’t you want to know who the judges are? They will review your online entries that should be under five minutes duration under the krithi and thukkada categories.

Marks will be given based on the raga and song chosen, the way they are rendered, including tala control and diction. The last date for sending in entries for the competition is December 31.

The judges for the competition are musician, dance scholar and writer Sujatha Vijayaraghavan, vocalist and an associate professor of French Varalakshmi Anandakumar, violinists LN Sisters and gurus M. Lalitha and M. Nandhini, Mridangist and guru Erode Nagaraj and Hindustani vocalist and guru Lalita Sharma.

Ms. Vijayaraghavan is founder-organising committee member of the Natyarangam, Narada Gana Sabha Trust, and executive committee member of The Music Academy. As a musician, she has provided vocal support to her mother and vocalist Ananthalakshmi Sadagopan for over three decades. She has composed kritis and nursery rhymes in Carnatic music.

Ms. Anandakumar, a senior disciple of D.K. Jayaraman and Vidwan Srimushnam Rajarao, is an A-grade artiste of AIR Chennai, and regular concert performer. She has brought out a book Janaranjakam, which was a notated set of 50 songs popularised by Mr. Jayaraman and published by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Ms. Lalitha and Ms. Nandini are internationally acclaimed violinists and composers. The sisters began singing and playing the violin at an early age having grown up as the fourth generation in a family of musicians.

Mr. Nagaraj is the prime disciple of mridangam maestro and guru Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman. He served as lecturer in the Thanjavur Vaidyanatha Iyer School for Percussion, The Music Academy, Chennai, for several years. He is an A-Grade artiste of All India Radio and Doordarshan.

Chennai-based Ms. Sharma, an exponent of the Mewati Gharana of Hindustani Classical music, has trained under the great maestro Pandit Jasraj. She has trained in Carnatic classical music and has a B.A. (Music) from the University of Madras. She runs Swaraangan School for Hindustani Music in the city.

Three categories

The Hindu Margazhi Music Competition is for students of Carnatic and Hindustani styles. It will be held for three categories — children (aged below 12), juniors (13-19 years) and seniors (20-40 years). In the ‘vocal/instrumental: krithi’ category, participants can send a solo rendition of any krithi of a well-known composer. For the “vocal/instrumental: thukkada” category, they can send a solo rendition of compositions of Annamacharya, Purandara Dasa, Bhadrachala Ramadas, Sadasiva Brahmendra, Meera, Kabir, Surdas, Tulsidas, Jayadeva and others; Tamil pieces like Thevaram, Thiruppavai, Thiruppugazh and compositions of Subramanya Bharathi and others; tillanas, padams, javalis, bhajans, abhangs and similar semi-classical compositions. Those participating in the “percussion: solo” category should send a one tala performance.

Participants can upload their videos to their Google Drive or DropBox account and register at https://bit.ly/THMSC2

The event is co-sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.