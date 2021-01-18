The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition’s percussion results are out

CHENNAI

18 January 2021 01:14 IST

Mridangam vidwan Erode Nagaraj says he saw high levels of enthusiasm

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Competition have been announced. Of the 800-odd entries received, 119 participants have been chosen by the panel of judges as prize-winners.

From December 12, 2020, the judges listened to 463 entries in the Carnatic vocal category, 16 in Hindustani, 129 in the percussion category and 126 in the instrumental music category.

Guru and Mridangam vidwan Erode Nagaraj, who judged the entries, said he saw high levels of enthusiasm and confidence among participants.

“They made efforts to include at least one gathi bedham, irrespective of their learning levels — beginner or advanced,” he added.

The list of winners in the percussion category:

Konakkol (Up to 12 years)

First prize: Skanda Manjunath (Bengaluru); second prize: Aniruddha Pradyumna Kandadai (Bengaluru); and third prize: Arnav Vikranth Thirkannad (Bengaluru)

Konakkol (20 to 40 years)

First prize: Nachiketa sharma Miganakallu (Bengaluru); second prize: Siri Chandrashekar (Bengaluru)

Kanjira (20 to 40 years)

First prize: Vishnu V. Kammath (Cherthala, Alapuzha); second prize: V.V. Sabareesh (Chennai); and third prize: V. Murali (Chennai)

Ghatam (all categories)

First prize: Shriman Raghu Krishna (Chennai); R. Naveen (Tiruchi); and Shamith S. Gowda (Mysuru)

Mridangam (Up to 12 years)

First prize: Aayush Sriram Bharadwaj (Chennai); second prize: K. Jishnu (Tiruchi); and Third prize: Adithya Srihari (Bengaluru)

Mridangam (13 to 19 years)

First prize: Nagaraja M (Chennai); second prize: Raam Manikandan (Chennai) and Sai Keshav Sabesan (Vishakapatnam); and third prize: Abhiram Nitin (Bengaluru)

Mridangam (20 to 40 years)

First prize: Vignesh Venkataraman (U.S.A.); second prize: Kapil Ramanarayanan (U.S.A.); special prize: Shreyas Raghavan.

The complete list of winners is available on http://bit.ly/3nPNF0b, and the winners will be notified by email. All those whose entries were valid will be sent participation e-certificates.

The prizes and certificates for the competition are being sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.