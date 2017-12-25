The Hindu Lounge in mall inaugurated

The Hindu Lounge, a space for people to experience the products which the publishing house has to offer, was inaugurated on the second floor of the Express Avenue mall on Sunday.

While people visiting the mall will get a chance to take a look at various publications, a number of books that were published over the years including ‘A selection of editorials’, ‘The Art of India: A treasure trove’ and ‘M.S. Revisited: Tracing the nightingale’s music journey’ are on sale. The Lounge was inaugurated by Nalini Krishnan, Co-Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Limited, Lakshmi Srinath, Co-Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Limited and Sriram Lakshman, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

Coasters, pen holders, baskets and several products made of recycled newsprint are also available at the Lounge. With a selection of eats as well as beverages available, visitors can use tabs installed to access the online version of The Hindu.

Several offers including a combination of books and coffee mugs are made. Readers of The Hindu can get the front page of the paper of a date of their choice printed. Among the first customers, Amrit Shah, who has been reading the paper since 1966 got the front page of The Hindu from August 15, 1947 printed and framed.