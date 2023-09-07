The Hindu Living Spaces expo to showcase properties across budgets

September 07, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Group is organising a property expo that will showcase prominent builders, land developers, and leading financial institutions all under one roof. Called ‘The Hindu Living Spaces’ and presented by Union Bank of India, the exhibition is scheduled for September 9 and 10 at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam.

Homebuyers will have a wide range of options to choose from. There is a line up of 55 stalls showcasing more than 250 projects. Those looking to buy properties can also engage directly with builders and developers to gain valuable insight into what’s on offer.

From luxury apartments to commercial spaces and everything in between, there are plenty of options for consumers, and there will be options to fit every kind of budget too. By bringing together industry experts and a leading financial institution, the exhibition provides a one-stop platform for buyers to explore and evaluate their investment options.

S. Sivagurunathan, president of CREDAI Chennai, will be the chief guest for the event. He will be accompanied by the guests of honour P. Kruthivas, secretary of CREDAI Chennai; R. Viswesvaran, general manager of Union Bank of India; A. Mohamed Ali, president elect of CREDAI Chennai; and Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group.

Those interested can register for the exhibition by scanning the QR code or visiting bit.ly/THPPLS. For any queries or information, contact 9042010206 or 9841273713.

