The Hindu Lit For Life ‘Reading Zones’ to be set up at Metro stations

February 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Chennai 

Commuters who are spotted reading in the Metro Rail stations will be given special goodies from  The Hindu

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai

The Hindu along with Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) is setting up reading zones in select metro stations as part of  The Hindu Lit For Life festival.

Started with the aim of nudging people to cultivate the reading habit, the reading zone will have curated books along with books from  The Hindu Special Publications wing. People can pick up a book of their choice and use their commute time to read. 

People can donate their books in the zone. The donated books will be given to people and children in underprivileged areas in Chennai. 

Prizes for readers

Commuters who are spotted reading in the Metro will be given special goodies from  The Hindu. 

The Hindu Lit for Life is happening on February 24 and 25 at the Music Academy, Chennai. To register, click www.thehindu.com/lit-for-life/ or scan the QR code

CONNECT WITH US