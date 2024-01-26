GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Not just smartphones, streaming and social media: How to write a story

Be true to your own story, your self and it will make sense to you, says author and advertising consultant Vibha Batra

January 26, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
Author Vibha Batra curates the interactive workshop on ‘Not just smartphones, streaming and social media’ as a part of The Hindu Lit Fest in Chennai on Friday.

Author Vibha Batra curates the interactive workshop on ‘Not just smartphones, streaming and social media’ as a part of The Hindu Lit Fest in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

How do you critically examine what you read? Put yourself in the writer’s shoes? And then, how do you channel those learnings into your own creative outputs? Author and advertising consultant Vibha Batra explained this to students at a workshop, ‘Not Just Smartphones, Streaming and Social Media’, held as part of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, on January 26.

Most of the students at the workshop were interested in the written word, but life had gotten in the way: academic constraints, exams and smartphone use being some of the reasons. Ms. Batra started the workshop by asking the students to write any favourite/popular story that came to mind in three sentences, and then explained how a story was deconstructed: what happens in it; why does that happen and how does the story end. “For a story to be a story,” she said, “there has to be a reason.”

The students were then given an exercise: write, in three sentences, about stabbing a best friend in the back -- what happened, why and how it ended. As the students read out their work, Ms. Batra delved into the craft -how to give heft to a story, how to raise the stakes by digging deep for the motives of your characters’ actions and how to invest the reader/audience in your story.

She asked the students to consider: what is the author’s purpose? Are they angry? Disconnected from the world? Have a lot going on and writing may serve as catharsis? Whatever the reason, she emphasised, “Be true to your own story, your own self and it will make sense to you.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.