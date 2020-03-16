The Hindu launches book on Swami Vivekananda

CHENNAI

16 March 2020 04:00 IST

Swami Gautamananda lauds The Hindu Group for the initiative

Sri Ramakrishna Math President Swami Gautamananda on Sunday launched a book titled ‘The Monk who took India to the World’ on Swami Vivekananda brought out by The Hindu Group of Publications.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the first biography on Swami Vivekananda was brought out in 1933 after which more and more materials have been brought out by various persons, including Mary Louis and Prof. Shankari Prasad Basu.

“I am glad that The Hindu Group has brought out this book. I feel anybody associated with Swami Vivekananda and his message is doing great national and international work,” Swami Gautamananda said. He also hoped that The Hindu Group would bring out similar books on Swami Ramakrishna and Mother Sarada Devi.

N. Ravi, Publisher, The Hindu Group, said that more than a century has gone — 117 years to be exact — since the passing of Swami Vivekananda, yet his message of oneness of religions, tolerance and concern for the common people remain as relevant today as during his time.

During the period when Swami Vivekananda strode on the Indian nationalist stage, The Hindu reported extensively on his travels, lectures and his call to the people on what Swami Gautamanandaji describes in his message published in the book as “man making” and “nation building,” he said.

Malini Parthasarathy, Co-Chair, The Hindu Group, said in the foreword, “One of India’s greatest leaders and a timelessly stellar example of Hinduism’s fundamentally universalist essence is Swami Vivekananda whose rich life continues to fire our imaginations and uplift our collective consciousness.”

Transcripts of his addresses at the Parliament of Religions including the famous opening address that began with the words, “Sisters and brothers of America” are included in the volume priced at ₹399.

There is an interview done on February 6, 1897 with a correspondent on the train from Chingleput to Madras on religion and ritual in daily life. The book touches upon the life and travels of Swami Vivekananda, his erudition, his essential message of the universal acceptance of all religions, compassion, call for service to the poor and the disadvantaged as reported in The Hindu.

Swami Vimurtananda, Manager, Ramakrishna Math, Chennai; Swami Dayatmananda, formerly of Vedanta Society, London; K.N. Ramaswamy, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra and L.V. Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group, were also present during the launch.

Copies of the book can be purchased online at https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore/