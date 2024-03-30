The Hindu honours women achievers in various fields

March 30, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST

From trailblazing leaders and activists to groundbreaking artists and entrepreneurs, several women were honoured at The Hindu World of Women 2024 in Chennai on Friday.

Nirmala Lakshman, chairperson of The Hindu Group of Publishing Private Limited, said, “In this journey of celebration and reflection, let us not forget the countless women who paved the way, breaking barriers and challenging convention to create a more inclusive and equitable world for generations to come.”

“I would like to point out that while gender equality is critical, so is equity, which means that while equality is the cornerstone of every society, equity ensures that everyone reaches and gets the same outcome. And it’s important that it is available to all women, as equity is an important aspect to equality,” Ms. Lakshman said, adding that all organisations, corporates, and NGOs must level up to meet the critical needs of women to ensure that equity and equality are delivered.

Justice Anita Sumanth of Madras High Court said, “All role models today have great power, and with that comes great responsibility. What we truly celebrate today is their unwavering grit, tenacity and most importantly, their intention to give back to society.”

She added that there are many with talent, skills and expertise but few achieve oneness in their art or their calling. There are a few people who look beyond and use that experience to benefit others, she said.

Veteran actor and Bharatanatyam exponent Vyjayanthimala Bali was presented with The Hindu Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ms. Bali, upon receiving the award, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to receive the lifetime achievement award from The Hindu Group. I receive the award with joy and humility.”

The Hindu Excellence in Music Award went to carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri. “It is a humbling moment to be amongst extraordinary women. I want to dedicate this award to my Amma and I’m here today because of her,” Ms. Jayashri said.

While The Hindu Excellence in Entertainment Award was presented to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu (who could not be present), motivational speaker Bharathy Baskar received The Hindu Excellence in Art & Culture Award.

Para athlete Malathi Krishnamurthy Holla, who received The Hindu Achievement in Surpassing Disability Award, and R. Roja, who ensures dignified burials to abandoned corpses, was honoured with The Hindu Contribution to Society Award.

Rifle shooter and Olympian Elavenil Valarivan was given The Hindu Excellence in Sports Award and transwoman K. Prithika Yashini received The Hindu Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion Award.

Gynaecologists Kamala Selvaraj and Priya Selvaraj of GG Hospital got The Hindu Generational Pride Award; ISRO scientist Nigar Shaji got The Hindu Excellence in Education, Science, and Technology Award.

Women’s Collective, a non-profit organisation, received The Hindu Excellence in Agriculture & Rural Development Award. Sheelu Francis of Women’s Collective said that they have been striving to empower women across the State.

“We have been concentrating on establishing ourselves as women farmers and trying to do climate resilient agriculture,” she said.

While P. Poorna Chandrika, professor, Institute of Mental Health received The Hindu Excellence in Health & Hygiene Award, Saranya Ponvannan, actor and founder of Designing School of Fashion Technology, got The Hindu Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award.

