The Hindu Group wins 3 awards at Maddys 2022

Communication created to promote Sportstar’s Tokyo Olympics special issue wins bronze

L. V. Navaneeth, CEO of THG Publishing, receiving an award from M. Karthic, past president of Adclub Madras at Maddys 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Campaigns and a print communication created by The Hindu Group have bagged three awards at Maddys 2022, organised by the Advertising Club Madras.

The communication created to promote Sportstar’s Tokyo Olympics special issue won the bronze in the print product-single category. An integrated marketing campaign #BringBackMilkBikisClassic crafted by The Hindu Group for FMCG company Britannia won the silver. Further, a campaign conducted by Young World in association with Dettol named ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India ‘Creative Champs’ in association with Young World’ won a bronze award under the best use of print category.

The Creative Agency of the year was RK Swamy BBDO. They had won 6 Silver and 7 Bronze trophies, it was closely followed by OPN Advertising (5 Silvers, 5 Bronzes). Wavemaker won the Media Agency of the year with 4 Bronzes and 1 Silver.

The Maddys 2022 competition received over 600 entries from across India. A 12-member jury panel combed the entries following some stringent parameters.