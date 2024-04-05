The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling fair on April 6 and 7

April 05, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu EducationPlus is conducting the 21st edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling Fair 2024 on April 6 and 7 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m at the Chennai Trade Centre, Convention Hall.

This fair is to help parents and students from Classes IX to XII chose the right course and college. Top educational and financial institutions from across India will be present and domain experts will host guidance sessions. There will be sessions domains including engineering, medicine, media and entertainment, merchant navy, aviation, among others. The Hindu EducationPlus has been organising career expos to aid students looking to pursue higher education both in India and aboard.

Sharing his views on the upcoming event, B. Purushothaman, chairman and senior principal, Everwin Group of Schools, said: “Make the best use of this opportunity to explore resilient paths, such as data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, renewable energy, and healthcare, from renowned colleges and universities. Make informed choices today for a rewarding future.”

Spot admissions and scholarships awaits the students at the fair along with surprise gifts for the first 200 entries on both days. To know more about the sessions and the fair, contact: +91 90940 41021.

The event is powered by Hindustan Group of Institutions, Chennai. Associate partners are Amet University, B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science andTechnology, the Institute of Charted Accountants of India, Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, Shankar IAS Academy, and Shiv Nadar University, Chennai. The banking partner is State Bank of India.

To register: https://newsth.live/THCFC2024 or scan the QR code.

