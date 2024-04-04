The Hindu EducationPlus career counselling fair on April 6 and 7

April 04, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The 21st edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling Fair will be held on April 6 and 7 at Chennai Trade Centre’s Convention Hall.

The event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is for parents and students from Class IX to XII and will empower aspiring young minds to make informed career decisions from over 40 institutions. There will be top educational and financial institutions from across the country participating in the sessions, and sharing their expertise and hacks. There are also career guidance sessions with domain experts.

In every edition, the fair has aimed to give students insights into several areas, cater to their interests, and open a world of educational opportunities.

The latest edition of the career fair will have all of these and make this experience possible for students by giving them the platform to engage with experts across diverse fields and representatives from various educational and financial institutions. Across several sessions, the fair will empower students and help them choose the right courses and colleges. From sports management to the world of AI, emerging career paths and fields will be in focus on both days. Emerging trends in higher education and effectively cracking competitive exams will be among the sessions for students.

In the previous edition held in April last year, students were given an opportunity to explore a range of careers through interactive talks, as well as engaging with representatives from national and international universities. Keeping up with the needs of the students, The Hindu EducationPlus has been organising career expos to aid students looking to pursue higher education both in India and overseas.

