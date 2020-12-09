The Hindu EducationPlus and SRM’s webinar on dental counselling to be held on Dec 12

CHENNAI

A webinar on the ‘Challenges of Dental Counselling during the pandemic’, organised by SRM along with The Hindu EducationPlus will be held on December 12.

Dr. Vivek N, Dean, Head, Maxillofacial Surgery, SRM Kattankulathur Dental College, SRMIST, Dr. Dhandapani Arunachalam, Consultant Periodontist, Adjunct Professor, Sri Ramachandra Dental College, and Dr. S. Senthil Kumar, Endodontist & Professor, J.K.K Nattraja Dental College, Komarapalayam will speak during the webinar. The session will be moderated by R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor - Reporting, The Hindu.

The webinar, which is a part of a ‘Career Counselling’ series, will focus on the challenges faced by students as well as on how best they can overcome them.

To register for the free webinar, which will be held from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/SRMDENTAL or scan the QR code given.