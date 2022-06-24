The Hindu Education Plus to host webinar on studying abroad

Special Correspondent June 24, 2022 20:39 IST

The topic of the event on June 26 is “Fly to find your dream college”

The Hindu Education Plus will host a webinar jointly with Santamonica Study Abroad Private Ltd. on the topic “Fly to find your dream college” on June 26 at 5 p.m. Nicy Binu, Director, Santamonica Study Abroad Pvt. Ltd. will be the key speaker. Other participants include Divya S. Pillai, Project Manager, Canada; Sobitha Thomas, Project Manager, U.K.; Reshmi Mohadas, Assistant Coordinator – Australia, New Zealand and Ireland; and Ashitha Sudhakar, Assistant Coordinator, Europe. Rajoo Krishnan, career guidance expert, will moderate the webinar. To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3xVN71c or scan the QR Code.



