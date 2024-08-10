The Hindu Education Plus international fair to be held from Aug. 15 in 7 cities

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair, presented by FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomen India) and the Bank of Maharashtra, will be held from August 15 to 30, in seven major cities in the country.

A diverse range of international universities, colleges, financial institutions and consulates will provide guidance to students aspiring to study abroad.

The fair will be organised at prestigious universities to ensure a world-class experience for attendees. With a focus on personalised student interaction, visa counselling, seminars, scholarships and financial assistance, the event aims to empower students with the necessary tools and information.

Venues

The fair will be held in Hyderabad on August 15 at Vivanta Hyderabad, Begumpet; in Vijayawada on August 17 at Vivanta Vijayawada; in Bengaluru on August 19 and 20 at Christ University, Central and Kengeri campuses; in Coimbatore on August 22 and 23 at Vivanta and Kumaraguru College of Technology; in Chennai on August 25 and 26 at Loyola College; in Kochi on August 28 at Vivanta Ernakulam; and in Delhi on August 30 at Dr. Ambedkar International Convention Centre.

Visa counselling sessions

There will be sessions with consulate education experts who will offer insights into the application processes and cultural nuances of various countries. Top-tier universities from around the world will participate, offering students a wide range of academic programmes and research opportunities. There will be dedicated visa counselling sessions to help students understand the intricacies of visa applications and requirements, ensuring a smoother transition to studying abroad.

The fair includes seminars covering topics such as scholarship applications, financial aid, and career prospects to empower students to make informed decisions.

Guidance on financial planning and assistance will be a key highlight.

The event will be supported by notable sponsors and partners. There will be a UFLY slogan contest – visit the Unimoni stall, enrol in a slogan contest and win travel vouchers and scholarships as prizes. Knowledge partners are Education USA, British Council, Campus France, and DAAD from Germany.

Associate partners are HDFC Credilia and Harvest Study Abroad, forex and travel partner is Unimoni along with regional banking partners such as SBI and the Union Bank of India. Venue partners, including Christ University, Loyola College and Kumaraguru Institutions, will provide facilities to host the event.

The comprehensive event, direct student interaction, and global participation underscore The Hindu Group’s commitment to empowering future leaders through education.

For sponsorship and stall enquiries, contact: 99622 26550, 90940 41021

To register, scan the QR code or visit: https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED