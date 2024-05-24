Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology and The Hindu will organise ‘The Hindu Education Plus Guidance Programme’ at Sunbeam CBSE and Matric Schools, 128A, Katpadi - Chittoor Road, Mettukulam in Vellore, between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, to help students with their choices in TNEA, JEE and NEET counselling.

According to a press release, the series of educational sessions have been designed in such a way that it will guide students to make informed decisions regarding their higher education and career. The registrations for the event will begin at 9 a.m. and the event will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participation is open for students who have passed out of Class XII. Entry is free. Career consultant and analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi will give his expert opinion during the sessions. The sessions are interactive and students will be able to ask questions to the experts.

For further details, contact: 90300 77030 or please visit: https://bit.ly/4bMLQuw

Or scan the QR code.

