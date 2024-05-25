The Hindu Education Plus Guidance Programme held in Vellore

Students should acquire skills that are beyond textbook syllabus to make them competitive and better placed in terms of job opportunities, said Jayaprakash Gandhi, career consultant and analyst, on Saturday.

The ‘The Hindu Education Plus Guidance Programme’ was jointly organised in Vellore by Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology and The Hindu, at Sunbeam CBSE and Matric Schools, which was the venue partner.

During the event, Mr. Gandhi said that students should upgrade their skills according to the needs of the industry. Learning computer should not be a separate course of education. Instead, it should be part of general learning. “Students should select core engineering subjects like electrical and electronics as main streams of study as opportunities will widen for these streams in the coming years,” he added.

He highlighted the need for students to analyse their career prospects while selecting a branch of study on their own without depending on their peers and relatives. Their analyses should be based on facts and the performance of engineering colleges that they intended to enrol in and also the colleges’ ranking by national and international assessment authorities like the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

In his address, N. Bhalaji, principal, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, said that he was honoured to share his ideas at the orientation programme for Class XII students in the town. “The event was a wonderful opportunity to engage with enthusiastic young minds. It focused on the importance of aligning one’s interests with the scope and market demand of various courses,” he said.

The series of educational sessions has been designed in such a way that it will guide students to make informed decisions regarding their higher education and career. Mr. Gandhi explained in simple terms regarding the various doubts raised by students at the event.

The Correspondent and Senior Principal of the Sunbeam School of Excellence (CBSE), Thangaprakash, was also present.

