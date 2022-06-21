The Hindu Education Plus fair focuses on emerging careers on final day

Job opportunities in AI, liberal arts and hospitality industries discussed

Participants at day 2 of The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2022 at the Trade Centre in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The 15 th edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2022 concluded at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on Tuesday.

Over the last two days, the fair saw a good turnout from both students and parents. About 40 universities and colleges from various parts of the country, including financial institutions and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, had put up their stalls at the event. Day 2 of the fair saw lectures about careers in artificial intelligence, liberal arts and hospitality industries and the future of education post pandemic.

The second day began with a talk by Mayur Modi, Domain Head Data Sciences, Skill-Lync India on ‘Emerging Careers in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning’, which was followed by ‘Emerging Careers in Hospitality’ by Sandeep Bhatnagar, General Manager, Ramada Plaza, Chennai.

Renuka Rajarathnam, dean of research and international partnerships, Stella Maris College, spoke on ‘Emerging Careers in Liberal Arts’ in the afternoon, and this was followed up by a talk on ‘The future of Education Post Pandemic’ by Dr. Alexander Jesudasan, pro-vice-chancellor, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science.

On Monday, the fair was inaugurated by S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor, University of Madras. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the stalls at the fair. Associate sponsors for the expo are B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology; Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research; Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology; Shankar IAS Academy; and Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) while the banking partner is Union Bank of India.