The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling webinar on July 11
The third in the series of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling webinar presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology from 3 to 5.00 p.m. on July 11 will focus on the higher education guidance for students of levels IX to XII aspiring for courses in medical and health sciences.
The webinar envisages envisages discussion on a range of topics including engineering, medicine, humanities and social sciences and science. Experts are to provide guidance to the students factoring in the impact of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and psychological situations.
The speakers comprise Ravikumar Arunachalam, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences, SRM Institute of Science and Technology; M. Thirunavukarasu, Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Center; Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of SNEHA, a Chennai-based NGO for the prevention of suicide, and Head, Department of Psychiatry, Voluntary Health Services, Adyar, Chennai; and Subhashini Gopal, a psychologist who has been working with Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) for the past 15 years.
For participation, register at https://bit.ly/2Z3wuPS or scan the QR code.
