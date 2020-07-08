The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling webinar on July 11

Tiruchi

08 July 2020 08:34 IST

The third in the series of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling webinar presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology from 3 to 5.00 p.m. on July 11 will focus on the higher education guidance for students of levels IX to XII aspiring for courses in medical and health sciences.

The webinar envisages envisages discussion on a range of topics including engineering, medicine, humanities and social sciences and science. Experts are to provide guidance to the students factoring in the impact of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and psychological situations.

The speakers comprise Ravikumar Arunachalam, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences, SRM Institute of Science and Technology; M. Thirunavukarasu, Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Center; Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of SNEHA, a Chennai-based NGO for the prevention of suicide, and Head, Department of Psychiatry, Voluntary Health Services, Adyar, Chennai; and Subhashini Gopal, a psychologist who has been working with Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) for the past 15 years.

For participation, register at https://bit.ly/2Z3wuPS or scan the QR code.