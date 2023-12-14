ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Dheepa Kolam contest 2023 winners felicitated

December 14, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The winner was Usha Narasimhan, first runner-up, Saranya Vijay and second runner-up was Lalitha Balamurugan

The Hindu Bureau

The winners of the Dheepa Kolam contest 2023 for Chennai region were felicitated at a function on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Hindu, along with Dheepam lamp oil, conducted the Dheepa Kolam contest 2023 across Tamil Nadu, and the winners of Chennai region were felicitated at a function here on Thursday.

The winner was Usha Narasimhan, first runner-up, Saranya Vijay and second runner-up was Lalitha Balamurugan. Fifteen consolation prizes were also given. The title sponsor of the event was Dheepam Lamp oil. The event is powered by Coir On mattresses. Associate sponsors were Gopuram products, Kanchipuram Arignar Anna Silk Co-operative Society, gift sponsors were Aachi Masala and P.S. Tamarind.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US