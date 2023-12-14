The Hindu Dheepa Kolam contest 2023 winners felicitated

December 14, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu, along with Dheepam lamp oil, conducted the Dheepa Kolam contest 2023 across Tamil Nadu, and the winners of Chennai region were felicitated at a function here on Thursday.

The winner was Usha Narasimhan, first runner-up, Saranya Vijay and second runner-up was Lalitha Balamurugan. Fifteen consolation prizes were also given. The title sponsor of the event was Dheepam Lamp oil. The event is powered by Coir On mattresses. Associate sponsors were Gopuram products, Kanchipuram Arignar Anna Silk Co-operative Society, gift sponsors were Aachi Masala and P.S. Tamarind.