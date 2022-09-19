Daily Quiz | On Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme

September 19, 2022

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was launched in Tamil Nadu by M.K. Stalin on September 15. Tamil Nadu is also the pioneer of the midday meal scheme, arguably among the best government interventions which links food and nutrition to education and development. How much do you know about this scheme?

Daily Quiz | On Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was launched in Tamil Nadu by M.K. Stalin on September 15. Tamil Nadu is also the pioneer of the midday meal scheme, arguably among the best government interventions which links food and nutrition to education and development. How much do you know about this scheme? Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme 1/5 1. On November 17, 1920, the Chennai Corporation Council approved a proposal to provide tiffin to the students of a corporation school at a subsidised cost. This was expanded to four schools but discontinued five years later. Who was the man responsible for this? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Theagaraya Chetty, the then President of the Corporation I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Which Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is the midday meal in the State named after? SHOW ANSWER Answer : M. G. Ramachandran I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. A human rights body founded by Jayaprakash Narayan argued in the Supreme Court about the right to food. This case was decided in 2001 and midday meals were mandated to be provided by every State and UT. Which body was this? SHOW ANSWER Answer : People’s Union for Civil Liberties I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Recently, the midday meal scheme, which provides one hot cooked meal to students of Classes 1-8 in government and government-aided schools, was revamped to include pre-primary classes too. It was also renamed. What is the scheme called today? SHOW ANSWER Answer : PM Poshan Shakti Nariman Scheme I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. How much nutrition in calories are primary and upper primary children supposed to get according to the scheme? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 450 calories for primary and 700 calories for upper primary children I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



