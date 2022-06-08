The Hindu career counselling fair on June 20, 21

School Education Minister to inaugurate the event

School Education Minister to inaugurate the event

The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair 2022 will be held at Chennai Trade Centre Hall 3, Nandambakkam, on June 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will inaugurate the expo.

Students from Classes IX and XII, graduates looking for higher education or career opportunities, those aspiring to study abroad, and parents can attend the fair. Representatives from engineering, medicine, law, hotel management, emerging careers, and training institutes, will interact with students and parents.

Over 40 universities and colleges from across the country are participating. A host of seminars conducted by eminent personalities from various fields will be held on both days.

Students can test their English skill with The Hindu Group’s coveted English proficiency test for free. First 300 walk-ins will receive a free all access subscription to The Hindu’s digital products.

To pre-register for the event and STEP test, log on to https://bit.ly/CAREERF22 or scan the QR Code.

Associate Sponsors for the expo include B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology; Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research; Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology; Shankar IAS Academy; and Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS).