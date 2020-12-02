The Hindu announces Margazhi competition for young Indian classical musicians

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition is open for musicians of up to 40 years of age in three categories, with the last date for submission of entries on December 12

Margazhi always comes with plenty of excitement in the air. For many, this month is associated with the city’s annual giant music, dance and drama extravaganza.

This year, with the restrictions in place for COVID-19, The Hindu brings to you rasikas, an exciting competition for young classical vocalists, instrumentalists and percussionists. The videos of the finalists will be uploaded for rasikas to watch and enjoy online.

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition will be open for musicians of up to 40 years of age in three categories – child talent (below 12 years of age), juniors(13 to 19 years of age) and seniors (20 to 40 years of age). Winners will also be chosen among them in each category, based on the decision of the judges, which will be final.

The last date for submission of entries is December 12, 2020. Those selected for the finals would be intimated separately and will be given certificates of appreciation.

A jury of persons trained in the arts, including senior artistes, will examine all entries and decide on the winners. Videos can be sent to Thmargazhi@thehindu.co.in.

Making the video/audio segments

Video

Use a single camera. It could be a phone or a DSLR.

Make sure that the background is neutral. Too many objects in the background might take the attention away from the subject.

Use a room that has enough light.

The camera should be stable i.e. mounted on a tripod or placed on support. Handheld shots will not be considered.

If you are using a DSLR, please make sure that the focus is maintained

For the performance, use a full shot, with enough head room.

Make sure that the camera is not slanting.

For the intro, use a medium close-up

Video can be in MP4 format. A minimum of 1080*720 resolution is required

Audio