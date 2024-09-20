The Hindu and State health department offer master health check-up for newspaper vendors

Around 300 newspaper vendors from across the city underwent master health check-up on Friday, in a joint initiative of The Hindu Group of publications and the State health department.

The event was organised as part of The Hindu’s146th anniversary of the founding day on Friday. The Hindu Group celebrates the anniversary as ‘Values Day’.

The master health check-up (MHC) will be available until October and will benefit 3,000 vendors across the city.

The aim is to sensitise the vendor community, who are from financially disadvantaged sections with limited access to social security, about the significance of healthy lifestyle practices and being proactive about their health issues, besides providing support to those in need of interventional treatment.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian distributed medical reports to those who had undergone the health check-up and said master health check-ups should be done periodically. It has been especially necessitated post-COVID 19 pandemic, Mr. Subramanian further said.

“The government introduced cancer screening in four districts — Kanniyakumari, Tirupattur, Erode and Ranipet — which have dyeing units, leather tanning industries, and rubber estates. In the last six months, 110 new cases of cancer have been identified. Early diagnosis has given us an assurance that their lives can be saved,” he said.

Similarly, the Idhayam Kappom scheme is being offered in over 10,000 health facilities, including primary health centres and sub health centres. “In the past one-and-a-half years, over 11,000 people have been saved owing to early diagnosis,” he added.

The MHCs will be conducted in the government medical college hospitals in the city — the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital; Stanley; Kilpauk; and Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital (only on the inaugural day) and the medical college at Omandurar Estate, the Minister said.

Mr. Subramanian praised The Hindu Group for coming forward to organise the health check-up and said, “The Hindu is an identity of not just the State but of the country. The newspaper maintains a neutral stand be it a news report, editorial or reporting on sports.”

Officials of The Hindu felicitated

In a separate event at the newspaper’s office, 27 members of vendors association in the city felicitated the senior officials.

“Our trade partners brave rain and shine and ensure every reader of ours gets their favourite copy of our newspapers, The Hindu and Business Line. We are ever grateful for their service in keeping us connected with our readers,” said Sridhar Aranala, vice president S&D, The Hindu Group.