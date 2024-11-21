 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu AI Summit 2024: ‘Students must adopt new technology for industrial adaptability’

AI skills could be a complementary tool and not a replacement, emphasised Revathi Venkataraman, Chairperson, School of Computing, SRMIST, at The Hindu AI Summit 2024

Updated - November 21, 2024 03:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Srinivasan Ramani (left), Deputy National Editor, The Hindu, in conversation with Professor Revathi Venkataraman, Chairperson, School of Computing, SRMIST, on ‘Empowering Students in the Age of AI: Skills for Tomorrow’s Innovators’, during The Hindu AI Summit 2024 in Chennai on Thursday

Srinivasan Ramani (left), Deputy National Editor, The Hindu, in conversation with Professor Revathi Venkataraman, Chairperson, School of Computing, SRMIST, on ‘Empowering Students in the Age of AI: Skills for Tomorrow’s Innovators’, during The Hindu AI Summit 2024 in Chennai on Thursday | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Students must learn to adapt to new technology and equip themselves with Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills for industrial adaptability, Revathi Venkataraman, Chairperson, School of Computing, SRMIST, said in Chennai on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

In a fireside chat on ‘Empowering Students in the Age of AI: Skills for Tomorrow’s Innovators’ with Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor, The Hindu, as part of The Hindu AI Summit 2024, she said while the core engineering subjects are leveraging AI tools now, it is essential for engineering professionals to focus on fundamental engineering skills, such as creative thinking and problem solving. AI skills could be a complementary tool and not a replacement, she emphasised.

The Hindu AI Summit 2024: ‘Global consensus is the need of the hour to face challenges in using AI in governance’

To a question posed by Mr. Ramani on whether AI has been incorporated in the curriculum of other disciplines, she said Gen AI and design thinking have been included in the course curriculum of all the disciplines in SRM Institutions. Students also gain hands-on experience through various multi-disciplinary projects.

Speaking about AI ethics training for students, Ms. Venkataraman said it has been interwoven into their curriculum, and that students are often questioned about the ethical interpretations of their projects. They are also guided towards contributing to sustainable development goals. Gen AI tools are now used by both students and teachers, she said.

The Hindu AI Summit 2024: T.N. to set up centre of excellence with AI lab

Earlier, Mr. Ramani observed that AI has evolved beyond technology and has democratised knowledge to a wider range of people through the use of various applications.

The event is presented by the SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) and powered by Sify, in association with Manage Engine. The Confederation of Indian Industry is the industry partner and CIO Association is the strategic partner. RetailGPT is the phygital commerce partner for the summit, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project the healthcare partner, and LatentView Analytics the data analytics partner. Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) has been roped in as the digital transformation partner, while Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has come in as the skilling partner. Chennai Metro Rail is the mobility partner, and the TV partner is Puthiya Thalaimurai.

Published - November 21, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence / Chennai / engineering / education / students / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.