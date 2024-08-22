The Floods of 2015 

When we Chennai-ites read of flooding in other cities, we turn to the next news item remarking that it could not be worse than the flood of 2015. That was a situation when Chennai prayed for less and not more water. We also came to fear the rain. Which was strange. For several generations in the city life has been one of facing appalling shortages of water. Who can forget the great crisis of 1975 when handpumps became all the rage with water rising into it only at around midnight or so for an hour? Entire households woke up at that hour and everyone took turns to pump the water and store in just about any receptacle. And we had worse droughts in the 1980s and 1990s. Why, there was one even a decade or so ago. For decades plastic water pots and monstrous tankers on wheels were our city’s abiding images.

ADVERTISEMENT

But 2015 changed all that. The facts are all there in the public domain and so we need not go into them. But the disaster as it unfolded was one that India is becoming increasingly familiar with. Decades of faulty planning, concretisation of vast tracts of land, the ‘colonisation’ of water bodies, and encroachment. But 2015 was special for another reason – delay in opening the sluices of the Chembarambakkam reservoir which caused a huge amount of water to be released into the Adyar river. As the floods overran the city, it was academically interesting to see water reclaiming its old routes.

The unthinkable happened – The Hindu had to suspend publication for a day! Water entered the building in which the press was housed at Maraimalai Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never again said Chennai and collectively took an oath to becoming a more responsible city. Many went back to their old ways shortly thereafter. In fact some stuck to their old ways right through and in this they will be evergreen – jewellery showrooms remaining open with patrons still coming in, and of course political goons muscling into relief camps and insisting their leader’s photo be fixed on the bags. But the city did change for the better. An important reason was the youth brigade and their smart usage of social media.

As services were gradually restored, it became quite clear that this was not something that the administration could handle on its own. The Corporation and other civic agencies were strained to the utmost. This was when people swung into action. The young were at the forefront of this. Rescue efforts saw surfers from Chennai going to deeply flooded localities. Animal lovers went about saving quadrupeds and birds. Just about any available space was taken over as a relief centre and kitchen. Cell phones and media channels helped in organising material just when it was needed. They also helped when someone somewhere was proving an obstacle and needed to be given just that prod. It worked wonders. Relief, much of it privately organised, began flowing in and was also distributed. Enthused by the young, the senior brigade too got into the act. Musicians, artistes, actors, just about everyone – it was moving to see them working shoulder to shoulder, irrespective of status. Several friendships were forged and endured.

From being a somewhat inward-looking city with minimal community involvement, Chennai changed forever. The next year when Cyclone Vardah struck, many of the SOPs of the floods were still in place and people got on with it. Trees were cleared and life came rapidly back to normal. When the pandemic happened too, many banded together to form relief camps, set up helplines to assist those falling sick and also get migrant labour to go back home. Pre 2015 floods, none of this would have been possible. The general attitude would have been to expect the administration to get on with it.

There were some other long-term benefits as well. Chennai did grow up in terms of environmental awareness. Not everyone, but many among the young did. No longer is it so easy to usurp lakes, dump debris into them and begin building work. There is conscious effort to protect Pallikaranai Marsh for instance. And more people though not everyone as yet, are adopting rainwater harvesting as a way of life. True, some crooks still try all the old tricks, but Nature has returned several times since then to expose them. May their tribe decrease.

Sadly for us, 2015 was also an early example of what fake news could do. There were so-called NASA weather predictions doing the rounds, as also readings of the panchangam that the city had had it and like Atlantis, was going to sink into a watery grave. None of that happened of course. And we have lived to tell the tale but just about. It was a lesson that if we did not mend our ways, life could turn out to be hell. Some lessons must be learnt the hard way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.