The fight for the big screen continues

Producers and actors engaging in midnight negotiations with financers and theatre owners to ensure release of movies has become a common feature in the Tamil film industry. Stars like Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Vishal and many others have faced the ordeal on multiple occasions.

The film industry has seen many strikes in the last few years. The Producer Council renegotiated wages with Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) in 2017 and then went on a strike against what it claimed was ‘exorbitant’ rates charged by digital service providers. Itwent on strike again in 2018; this time against the State government for levying local body taxes over and above GST. These are important issues for the producers but one issue that the producers have not been able to arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement on is about creating a fair, equitable and a regulated release schedule for the year.

Mismanagement

Lack of professionalism and financial indiscipline are some of the reasons cited for movies getting delayed at the last minute. But, why does this happen again and again?

The funds owed by the producer to the financier, salary dues or sometimes, even double selling of rights of a film are some of the reasons why films that are slated for release continue to get delayed.

The reasons why producers end up with a mountain of debt are financial indiscipline and lack of a proper release strategy, swamping their own film with a bunch of other small films or releasing along with a big movie at the box office.

The financier, producer and Qube Cinemas — the company that distributes the movie to theatres — have a tripartite agreement that says that Qube Cinemas should not provide the ‘Key Delivery Message’ needed to screen a film in theatres unless the producer provides an ‘NOC’ from the financier.

Senthil Kumar, co-founder, Qube Cinemas, says that every once in a while, a producer walks into his office and demands that his movie be released. “We can’t release it unless we get an NOC,” he explains. He added that Qube Cinemas had reduced tariffs since the Producer Council strike last year.

In many cases, many producers say that the debt of previous movies gets added to the film slated for release.

Producer G. Dhananjayan, who has specialised in delivering small budget movies, said, “If you keep your budget light and financial discipline on, there is no problem. There is some money you have to settle, you need to. If you don't, you end up facing the music someday.”

Unlike many others, he doesn’t believe that theatre owners are blind-siding small budget movies.

“My film Kolaigaran is a small film but it got 372 screens. Raatchasi got 300 screens despite not being a big film. It is not that theatres are not willing to release. It is all about opportunity. Are you at the right time? It is all about timing,” he says. However, he agrees that it is becoming increasingly difficult to make small budget movies.

“Big star movies have more takers. We can’t take formal loans without any property. It is tough,” he says. It is not that the Tamil Film Producers Council, under the leadership of actor and producer Vishal and producer S.R. Prabhu, are not seized of the matter.

They instituted a process of ‘regulating’ movie releases by drafting guidelines based on which movies had to apply and get clearance for the dates in advance to prevent clogging the box office. While it seemed to work for a while, the producers soon started criticising it.

“Why should releases be regulated in a free market? If a producer wants to come only on a specific date, the producer should be allowed to do so. There shouldn’t be any restrictions,” said a producer. Soon, producers started disregarding the rule, creating chaos.

Rules flouted

Distributors, however, put the blame on the producers. “These days, movies are in production for too long. If they complete their films well in advance, there will be no issue. It is when most movies want to release at the last minute, there is a problem,” said a dominant distributor in the State.

Actor Udhaya, who opposed Nadigar Sangam general secretary Vishal and accused him of ‘not doing much’, said that his film Utharavu Maharaja didn’t get enough screens to make a mark at the box office. “Small films are the ones that are the most affected. They need at least one week to themselves. Another film released with my film Uthiravu Maharaja without prior notification. The office-bearers (of TFPC) themselves should follow the rules they set for release. When they don't, small films are caught in the crossfire. Big films don’t stick to their release dates,” he says.

Bollywood has a system that works perfectly. “Bollywood has a set, formed system where they strictly follow their planned release dates. We have rules but they need to be followed,” he adds.

Batting for a profit-sharing model, Udhaya said that actors are also being taken for a ride, “Whenever a film runs into an issue, many actors are getting affected and they step in and bail out the producers. The producers also sometimes tend to take advantage of them.”

(With inputs from Poorvaja S.)