The faces of healthcare as a profession

It involves an array of medical professions, says expert

Healthcare has evolved from being a ‘doctor-oriented’ profession to one which involves an array of medical professions, said Ravikumar Arunachalam, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences, SRM IST, Chennai. He was speaking at a webinar on ‘Current and emerging opportunities in nursing and paramedical sciences’, organised by The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling series, presented by SRMIST.

“Modern hospitals have professionals who are more than just doctors,” he pointed out when speaking about the importance of various specialisations within healthcare, including Allied Health Sciences. He went onto list the various jobs and roles that are in demand now globally.

Roy K. George, national president, Trained Nurses Association of India, highlighted nursing as a career and some of its special features, such as nurses being among the largest set of healthcare professionals, growth opportunities in nursing, and the ever-increasing demand for nurses. He also spoke about the various higher education and career opportunities in India and around the world. “This year especially, we have seen growth in the need and importance of nurses,” he said. “It has also been getting the recognition it deserves across the healthcare industry.”

Speaking about the importance of Allied Health Sciences and professions, B. Rajashekhar, founder and former dean, Manipal College of Health Professions, said that this area was relatively new to Indian healthcare, unlike in the West. “It has grown over the years, but has been overlooked when compared to professions in medicine, nursing or pharmacy,” he said.

Giving an overview of the discipline, he sketched the development of the field and spoke of its myths and realities.

Pointing out that globally the approach to healthcare is inter-disciplinary, he also gave the differences between Allied Health Sciences and medicine. He highlighted the various courses available to students and covered their prospects.