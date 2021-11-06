The essence of Adyar captured in essays

The 409-page book is priced at ₹385

06 November 2021 01:21 IST

K.R.A. Narasaiah recently launched his book Amazing Adyar, A Suburb To Be Proud Of

For those who have walked to Nataraja Stores and bought its famed sugar-boiled sweets, shopped for clay pots from the potters near Eros, and cycled to Sardar Patel Road to have an ice cream at the Aavin Parlour, Adyar is not just not another locality, it is the best address to have on your postcard.

Author and historian K.R.A. Narasaiah, whose works have been chosen for awards four times by the State government, in his recently launched book Amazing Adyar, A Suburb To Be Proud Of has managed to beautifully capture the essence that is Adyar.

His articles on institutions that brought life to an otherwise sleepy former suburb, and the people who have lived or are still living there, which were recorded by him over a seven-year period and published in neighbourhood newspaper Adyar Times, have been brought out in book form for the benefit of those who love the locality.

Himself a resident of Adyar for many years, Mr. Narasaiah has recorded the details of great institutions such as the Cancer Institute, Avvai Home, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Vishranthi, Bala Vidyalaya Trust for the Hearing Impaired, Pathway, Vidya Sagar, PII-RIND, Hamsadwani and the Catalyst Trust, which have not only contributed to the growth of Adyar, but also immensely served the public at large.

Two libraries that even those living in Adyar for a long time would have missed have caught his eye — the U.Ve. Swaminatha Iyer Library on the premises of the Olcott Memorial School and the Prof. K.V. Sarma Research Foundation Library in Venkatratnam Nagar.

The former was established by Rukmini Devi Arundale and contains rare manuscripts that need proper preservation, and the latter was started by the Indologist Sarma and is being used by many researchers and students. His and others’ works on astronomy, mathematics, physics, chemistry, botany and architecture find a place in this library.

‘River’s ethos’

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, in his foreword, has said how the river Adyar has lent its name and ethos to an area with such generosity, consistency and selflessness that those who say the word, pronounce or write it, do so forgetting the river.

Nearly 35 institutions, their founders or those who had worked for their betterment have found space in the 409-page book published by the Palaniappa Brothers and priced at ₹385 each.

Many more people and organisations need to be written about, which perhaps warrants a second volume by the author, who is adept at writing in both Tamil and English.